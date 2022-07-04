SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.06. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $17.75.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
