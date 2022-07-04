SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 66.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 70,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SelectQuote by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 315,737 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SelectQuote by 178.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE SLQT remained flat at $$2.48 during midday trading on Monday. 47,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,260. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $407.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

