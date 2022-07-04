Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.09. 81,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

