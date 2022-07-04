SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 835.5 days.

SCSK stock remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Monday. SCSK has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of SCSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

