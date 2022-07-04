Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,522 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

