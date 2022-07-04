Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. 20,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,283. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67.

