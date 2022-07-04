SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $347.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $383.00 to $347.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.40.

SBAC opened at $330.46 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.69 and a 200-day moving average of $334.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

