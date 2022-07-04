SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Cap of $3.98 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $5,167.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,688,973 coins and its circulating supply is 3,661,831 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

