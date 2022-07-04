Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 96,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 673.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

