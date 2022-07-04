Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ryder System by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

