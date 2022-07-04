Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$1,733,404.40 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.54 on Monday, reaching C$126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 241,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,407. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$122.36 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$176.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.95.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

