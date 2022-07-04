Royal Bank of Canada Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

