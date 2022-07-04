Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.74.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.