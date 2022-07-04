Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.