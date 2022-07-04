River Oaks Capital LLC Takes $40,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CVB Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,052,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,901 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

CVBF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 51,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,102. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

