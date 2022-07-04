River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 6,554 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina makes up about 1.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 1.19% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEBK. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $8,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the third quarter worth $4,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PEBK traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $27.41. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.