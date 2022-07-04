River Oaks Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.31. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 32.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

