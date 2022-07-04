River Oaks Capital LLC Acquires 5,800 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services accounts for 3.2% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

