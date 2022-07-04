Rise Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 500,232 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $10,139,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $9,633,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 219,168 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 23,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,282. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

