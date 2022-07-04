Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

APD stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $242.75. 36,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,087. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

