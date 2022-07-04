Rise Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 904.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.65. 2,160,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

