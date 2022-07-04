Rise Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. 1,204,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,293,080. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06.

