Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.27. 37,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,022. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $165.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

