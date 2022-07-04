Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 34.9% in June

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RNMBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($224.47) to €213.00 ($226.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($198.94) to €251.00 ($267.02) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.70. 15,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4849 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

