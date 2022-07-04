RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $274.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $315.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.42.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,843.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

