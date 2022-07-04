Rewardiqa Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,712.78 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $10,712.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00100823 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

