Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

