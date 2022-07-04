Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

