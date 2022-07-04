Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €24.36 ($25.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.33. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($107.13).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

