Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

