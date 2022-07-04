Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGPF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.