Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM) Insider Buys £10,500 in Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) insider Toby Bradbury acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($12,881.85).

Toby Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Toby Bradbury acquired 25,000 shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,667.77).

On Monday, May 23rd, Toby Bradbury acquired 50,000 shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,722.12).

RMM stock opened at GBX 20.75 ($0.25) on Monday. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.50 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £33.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

