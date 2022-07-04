Qubitica Market Capitalization Reaches $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00296107 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.02128103 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002470 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006292 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.