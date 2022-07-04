Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,312,603.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,490. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $168.20. The company had a trading volume of 195,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.