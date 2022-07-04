Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.90.

PSTG opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

