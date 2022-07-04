Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($112.77) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €62.30 ($66.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. Puma has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($64.15) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($122.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.86.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

