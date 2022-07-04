Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Pulmatrix stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.10). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

