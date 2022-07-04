Prosper Achieves Market Capitalization of $693,737.37 (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Prosper has a market capitalization of $693,737.37 and approximately $373,698.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prosper has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028178 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001769 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.