ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 722,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 986,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,722. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,935,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,244,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 478,787 shares in the last quarter.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.