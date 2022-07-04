PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PGRU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.40 target price for the company.

NYSE:PGRU opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16. PropertyGuru has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth about $299,978,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

