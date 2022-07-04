Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFIE. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James upped their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

