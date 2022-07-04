Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 302,857 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 302,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,000. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 312,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,777. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

