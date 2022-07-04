Private Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.67. 140,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,536. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

