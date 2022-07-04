Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of PY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,442. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.473 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

