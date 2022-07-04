Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 961.0 days.

Shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at $7.69 during trading on Monday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1-year low of 7.69 and a 1-year high of 10.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 7.82.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 49.25 to 46.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.