Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 10,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,294. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTK. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

