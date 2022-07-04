Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

