Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.