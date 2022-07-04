Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHMMF remained flat at $$76.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. Pharma Mar has a twelve month low of $55.47 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Pharma Mar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.