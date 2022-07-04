Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.
Perion Network stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.32. 7,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,961. The company has a market cap of $813.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
