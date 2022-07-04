Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 623,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.32. 7,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,961. The company has a market cap of $813.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

