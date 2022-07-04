PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in PCTEL by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.