PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 71.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 94.0% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,778,693. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

